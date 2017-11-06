FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q3 earnings per share $0.40
2017年11月6日 / 晚上11点48分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q3 earnings per share $0.40

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Douglas Dynamics Inc:

* Douglas Dynamics announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 sales $125.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.60

* Sees FY 2017 sales $450 million to $500 million

* Douglas Dynamics Inc - ‍inventory was $77.4 million at end of Q3 of 2017, compared to $71.6 million at end of Q3 of 2016​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $489.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

