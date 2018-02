Feb 8 (Reuters) - Douglas Emmett Inc:

* DOUGLAS EMMETT OBTAINS NEW $335 MILLION LOAN, PAYS OFF TWO LOANS TOTALING $426 MILLION

* DOUGLAS EMMETT INC - CLOSED A SECURED, NON-RECOURSE $335 MILLION INTEREST ONLY LOAN THAT WILL MATURE IN MARCH 2025

* DOUGLAS EMMETT INC - USED LOAN PROCEEDS, PLUS ITS SECURED LINE OF CREDIT, TO RETIRE A TOTAL OF $426 MILLION IN DEBT