Feb 13 (Reuters) - Douglas Emmett Inc:

* DOUGLAS EMMETT RELEASES Q4 2017 EARNINGS RESULTS

* DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17‍​

* DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.49‍​

* DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.2 MILLION VERSUS $194.6 MILLION

* DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.8% TO $109.5 MILLION

* DOUGLAS EMMETT INC - INITIATING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.65 TO $0.71‍​

* DOUGLAS EMMETT INC - INITIATING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE FOR FFO PER SHARE OF $1.97 TO $2.03 FULLY DILUTED