Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR AVATROMBOPAG IN IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIC PURPURA (ITP) AND CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED THROMBOCYTOPENIA (CIT)

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SUPPLEMENTAL NDA FOR ITP TO BE SUBMITTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR CIT TO BEGIN IN Q2 OF 2018