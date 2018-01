Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 TO BE ABOUT 2.4 PERCENT OF REVENUE - PRESENTATION SLIDES‍​

* DOVER SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL ORGANIC REVENUE UP 5 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT

* DOVER SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE UP BETWEEN 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $8.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S