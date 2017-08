July 26 (Reuters) - Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Inc

* Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment says on july 25, co, 2 of its units, modified its credit agreement dated June 17, 2011 with its bank group - SEC filing

* Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment - credit facility extends maturity date to Sept 30, 2018, adjust maximum borrowing limit to $32.5 million as of March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tYMCiH) Further company coverage: