Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dover Motorsports Inc:

* DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q4 REVENUE $18.31 MILLION VERSUS $20.11 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4, FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT IMPACT OF NEW TAX LAW WHICH RESULTED IN AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $4.5 MILLION OR $.13 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: