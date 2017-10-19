FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dover reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 上午11点21分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Dover reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* Dover reports third quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year EPS guidance

* Reports Q3 2017 revenue $2.0 billion

* Reports Q3 2017 revenue up 17 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY revenue up 14 to 15 percent

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.23 to $4.33 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.99 billion

* ‍Confirms wellsite separation remains on track​

* ‍Full year guidance for 2017 does not include anticipated Q4 gain for warn sale or any Q4 costs related to wellsite separation​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.29, revenue view $7.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below