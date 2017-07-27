FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Dow Chemical forecasts Q3 revenue between $13 bln to $13.5 bln
2017年7月27日 / 下午3点12分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Dow Chemical forecasts Q3 revenue between $13 bln to $13.5 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co:

* Sees Q3 Dow revenue $13.0 billion to $13.5 billion - presentation

* Favorable currency translation for EBITDA in 3Q16 will not repeat in 3Q17 in Agricultural Sciences segment‍​

* Sees modest improvement in business earnings on pockets of tight supply/demand fundamentals for Perf. Materials & Chemicals EBITDA in Q3

* Q3 revenue view $13.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Y-O-Y operating EBITDA margin impact from Sadara in Q3 expected to be 25-50 bps decline on marketing arrangement‍​

* Sees Q3 corporate segment EBITDA negative $80 million to negative $100 million Source text - (bit.ly/2h5T1ar) Further company coverage:

