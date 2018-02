BRIEF-DowDuPont Q4 Adj. EPS $0.83

Feb 1 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.52; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; QTRLY NET SALES $20.1 BILLION, UP 13 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67, REVENUE VIEW $19.55 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDES ITEMS TOTALING NET CHARGES OF $1.26/SHARE, A $0.09/SHARE CHARGE FOR DUPONT AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS

* ACHIEVED ANNUAL COST SYNERGY RUN-RATE OF OVER $800 MILLION AND OVER $200 MILLION OF REALIZED SAVINGS IN Q4

* INCREASING COST SYNERGY COMMITMENT FROM $3 BILLION TO $3.3 BILLION

* Q4 GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE NET TAX BENEFITS OF $1.1 BILLION RELATED TO REMEASUREMENTS, CHARGES FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* EXPECTS NEW TAX LEGISLATION TO TRANSLATE INTO 1-2 PERCENT POINT REDUCTION IN 2018 TAX RATE VERSUS PRIOR EXPECTATIONS

* UPDATED TIMING, SEQUENCE OF INTENDED SEPARATION OF MATERIALS SCIENCE CO, AGRICULTURE AND SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CO

* MATERIALS SCIENCE EXPECTED TO SEPARATE BY Q1 2019-END, AGRICULTURE AND SPECIALTY PRODUCTS EXPECTED TO SEPARATE BY JUNE 1, 2019

* QTRLY AGRICULTURE SALES OF $2.8 BILLION, UP 5 PERCENT FROM PRO FORMA NET SALES OF $2.7 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PACKAGING & SPECIALTY PLASTICS SEGMENT NET SALES OF $6.1 BILLION , UP 17 PERCENT FROM PRO FORMA NET SALES OF $5.2 BILLION LAST YEAR

* DOWDUPONT‘S ANDREW LIVERIS SAYS “THE TRAJECTORY OF GLOBAL ECONOMIC EXPANSION HAS GAINED MOMENTUM” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: