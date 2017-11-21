BRIEF-Downer EDI sells its freight rail business to Progress Rail for $109 mln

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Downer Edi Ltd:

* Downer to sell its freight rail business to progress rail

* Deal for $109 million​

* Downer’s rail division will have more than $8 billion of work-in-hand after divestment of freight rail business​

* Rail division on track to achieve its underlying full year earnings target​

* Due to sale, to book non-cash write down of $40 million regarding freight rail goodwill and legacy assets

* Around 360 people currently employed by Downer are expected to transfer to progress rail as part of transaction