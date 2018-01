Jan 25 (Reuters) - DPW Holdings Inc:

* DPW HOLDINGS INC SAYS ON JAN 25, 2018, AMOS KOHN RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER -SEC FILING‍​

* DPW HOLDINGS INC - KOHN RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN CONNECTION WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM HORNE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER‍​