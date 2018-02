Feb 21 (Reuters) - WSI Industries Inc:

* DPW HOLDINGS INC SAYS SENT LETTER DATED FEBRUARY 16, TO MICHAEL PUDIL, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF WSI INDUSTRIES INC - SEC FILING

* DPW HOLDINGS SAYS IN LETTER, INTENDS TO COMMENCE TENDER OFFICER TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY OF SHARES OF WSI INDUSTRIES AT PROPOSED PRICE OF $6PER SHARE IN CASH

* DPW HOLDINGS INC REPORTS 8.8 PERCENT STAKE IN WSI INDUSTRIES INC AS OF FEB 20