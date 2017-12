Nov 29 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* D.R. HORTON, INC., AMERICA‘S BUILDER, ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $400 MILLION OF 2.550% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* D.R. HORTON INC - SENIOR NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.550% PER YEAR AND WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 1, 2020