BRIEF-D.R. Horton expects Q4 backlog conversion rate to be 85 pct due to impact of hurricanes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日 / 上午10点56分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-D.R. Horton expects Q4 backlog conversion rate to be 85 pct due to impact of hurricanes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton, Inc. updates its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 guidance

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍due to delays caused by recent hurricanes, co now expects its backlog conversion rate for Q4 of fiscal 2017 to be approximately 85 percent​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍for fiscal year, company expects to generate approximately $150 million of cash flow from operations​

* D.R. Horton Inc - company does not expect recent weather events to have an impact on its preliminary fiscal 2018 guidance issued in July

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

