BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc says Co, Mizuho Bank entered amendment No. 6 to credit agreement
2017年9月28日 / 上午10点33分 / 20 天前

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton Inc says ‍effective September 25, Co, Mizuho Bank entered amendment No. 6 to credit agreement dated as of September 7, 2012 - SEC filing​

* D.R. Horton Inc - pursuant to terms of amendment aggregate revolving credit commitments increase to $1.27 billion

* D.R. Horton-‍as per amendment lenders agreed to raise credit agreement’s accordion feature to permit commitment amount to be raised by up to $637.5 million​

* D.R. Horton Inc - pursuant to terms of amendment revolving credit facility termination date extended to September 25, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2xDlUPV) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

