FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc says experienced minimal damage to homes under construction in Houston
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 下午4点54分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc says experienced minimal damage to homes under construction in Houston

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* Says experienced minimal damage to homes under construction in Houston, teams have resumed full operations‍​

* Says Florida divisions are currently assessing the storm’s damage and its potential impact on their operational schedules‍​

* Says do not currently expect any impact to previously issued preliminary fiscal 2018 guidance

* Says fourth quarter home closings will likely be below the low end of previously announced backlog conversion guidance range of 88% to 90%​ Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below