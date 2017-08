July 26 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* Q3 average closing price $293,100, up 1 percent compared to prior year - conf call

* Sees FY 2017 home closings in the range of 45,800-46,200 and consolidated revenue of $13.9 billion-$14.1 billion - conf call

* Sees Q4 home sales gross margin of around 20 percent - conf call

* Says preliminary expectations for FY 2018 consolidated revenues to increase 10-15 percent - conf call Further company coverage: