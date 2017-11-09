FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q4 earnings per share $0.82
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 中午11点42分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q4 earnings per share $0.82

2 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s builder, reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings and increases quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* D.R. Horton Inc - Qtrly ‍homes closed increased 7% to 13,165 homes and 11% in value to $4.0 billion​

* D.R. Horton Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 consolidated pre-tax profit margin of 11.5% to 11.7%​

* D.R. Horton Inc - Qtrly ‍net sales orders increased 18% to 10,333 homes and 19% in value to $3.1 billion​

* D.R. Horton Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 consolidated revenues of $15.5 billion to $16.3 billion​

* D.R. Horton Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 homes closed between 50,500 homes and 52,500 homes​

* D.R. Horton Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 cash flow from operations (excluding impact of forestar) of at least $500 million​

* D.R. Horton - ‍Guidance for fiscal 2018 excludes impact from Forestar acquisition , which is not expected to have a material impact on earnings in 2018​

* D.R. Horton Inc sees fiscal 2018 home sales gross margin around 20%, with potential quarterly fluctuations that may range from 19% to 21%​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍Homes in inventory at September 30, 2017 increased 13% to 26,200 homes compared to 23,100 homes at September 30, 2016​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍Guidance for fiscal 2018 excludes any impact from forestar acquisition and operations​

* D.R. Horton Inc sees ‍ fiscal 2018 financial services pre-tax profit margin of 30% to 32%​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍Homebuilding revenue for q4 of fiscal 2017 increased 11% to $4.1 billion from $3.7 billion in same quarter of 2016​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍Net sales orders for Q4 ended September 30, 2017 increased 18% to 10,333 homes from 8,744 homes in year-ago quarter​

* Q4 revenue view $4.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
