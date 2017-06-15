FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple says issued $400 mln senior unsecured notes
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 晚上9点12分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple says issued $400 mln senior unsecured notes

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - 2027 notes will mature on june 15, 2027 and 2045 notes will mature on november 15, 2045

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - senior unsecured notes also consists of $300 million 4.500 pct senior notes due 2045

* Dr Pepper Snapple-intends to use proceeds from offering, proceeds from sale of commercial paper,to fund purchase of outstanding 7.450 pct notes due 2038

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - also intends to use proceeds from offering to fund purchase of its outstanding 6.820 pct notes due 2018

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group-to redeem any 2018 notes that remain outstanding after completion of offers with remaining proceeds from sale of commercial paper

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group- any time on/after march 15, 2027 and on/after may 15, 2045, may redeem 2027 notes and 2045 notes, respectively, in whole or in part Source text - bit.ly/2sxJwpr Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below