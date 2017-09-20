BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple - updating 2017 profit forecast​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
* Dr Pepper Snapple - is updating 2017 earnings per share guidance for anticipated effects of default by supplier of resin to our operations in Mexico
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - is updating its 2017 earnings per share guidance
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - now updating 2017 EPS guidance range to $4.53 - $4.63- SEC filing
* Dr Pepper Snapple says has procured extra sources of resin needed for operations, expects to write-off certain prepaid resin inventory - SEC filing
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - procured additional sources of resin needed for its operations and expects to write-off certain prepaid resin inventory
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - anticipate that default will negatively impact 2017 operating income by approximately $0.03 per share, mostly in Q3
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group-operations recently impacted by hurricanes affecting South Texas, Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, earthquake occurring in Mexico
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group-operations recently impacted by hurricanes affecting South Texas, Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, earthquake occurring in Mexico