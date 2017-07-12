FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 天前
BRIEF-Dragonwave reports Q1 loss per share of $0.52
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 晚上9点07分 / 24 天前

BRIEF-Dragonwave reports Q1 loss per share of $0.52

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Dragonwave Inc

* Dragonwave reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Revenue for Q1 of fiscal year 2018 was $9.0 million, compared with $8.0 million in q4 of fiscal year 2017

* Dragonwave - was no inventory provision taken in Q1 of fiscal year 2018, while there was a $0.4 million inventory provision taken in Q4 of fiscal year 2017

* Dragonwave Inc - pursuing what has emerged from assessment of strategic alternatives, expect to be able to report on forward plan in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below