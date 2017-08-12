FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports Q2 results
BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports Q2 results

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports second quarter results, substantial progress on disposition of legacy assets and continued portfolio repositioning

* Qtrly AFAD of $0.04 per unit, down $0.02 per unit when compared to the same period last year

* Dream hard asset alternatives trust - for three months ended June 30, 2017, trust's net asset value per unit was $8.79, up $0.10 from last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

