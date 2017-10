BRIEF-Dril-Quip announces qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.05​

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dril-Quip Inc

* Dril-Quip, Inc. announces results for third quarter 2017

* Dril-Quip Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.05​

* Dril-Quip Inc - Qtrly revenue $100.3 million versus $123.6 ‍​million

* Dril-Quip Inc - Qtrly loss per share ‍$0.78​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $106.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dril-Quip - ‍Disruption caused by hurricane Harvey accounted for about $2.5 million in delayed qtrly revenues in western hemisphere​

* Dril-Quip Inc- ‍Does not expect Q4 2017 revenues to materially change from Q3​

* Q4 revenue view $99.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dril-Quip - ‍Co's largest markets remain offshore, harsh, deepwater environments; co at/near trough today in activity in those markets​