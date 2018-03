BRIEF-Dropbox Expands Global Private Network

March 7 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc:

* DROPBOX EXPANDS GLOBAL PRIVATE NETWORK TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE FOR USERS

* DROPBOX SAYS ‍BY END OF 2018, EXPECTS TO HAVE INFRASTRUCTURE FOOTPRINT THAT SPANS 29 FACILITIES IN 12 COUNTRIES ON FOUR CONTINENTS

* DROPBOX - ‍4 NEW POINTS-OF-PRESENCE ARE EXPECTED TO GO ONLINE IN ATLANTA, DENVER, BERLIN AND TORONTO IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* DROPBOX INC - ‍2 NEW POINTS-OF-PRESENCE ARE EXPECTED TO GO ONLINE IN STOCKHOLM AND OSLO IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​