Dec 27 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc:

* DRYSHIPS INC RECEIVES FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR TWO SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES OF UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $125.0 MILLION AND ANNOUNCES A VESSEL SALE

* DRYSHIPS - SOLD 2001 BUILT PANAMAX VESSEL, ECOLA, TO UNAFFILIATED BUYER FOR $8.5 MILLION

* DRYSHIPS - ‍FACILITIES TO BE SECURED BY CO'S 4 TANKER VESSELS & 2 KASMARMAX & 1 PANAMAX DRYBULK VESSELS & WILL HAVE TENOR OF 5 & 6 YEARS