BRIEF-DSW Inc Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Nov 21 (Reuters) - DSW Inc
* DSW Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 sales $708.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.6 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 0.4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.45 including items
* DSW Inc - qtrly comparable sales decreased 0.4% with a negative impact of 50 to 60 BPs from hurricane disruption
* DSW Inc -fiscal 2017 guidance does not include net charges related to impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
* DSW Inc - qtrly net income included pre-tax charges of $0.40per share related to net non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: