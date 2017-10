Oct 9 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* ‍PLANS TO ISSUE EUR 500 MILLION SENIOR NOTES​

* ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED, TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM EUR 500 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)