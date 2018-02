BRIEF-Duke Energy Posts Q4 GAAP Reported EPS of $1.00‍​

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUKE ENERGY‘S FOURTH QUARTER 2017 GAAP REPORTED EPS WAS $1.00‍​

* FOURTH QUARTER 2017 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.94 ‍​

* 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE SET AT $4.55 TO $4.85, INCLUDING ESTIMATED IMPACTS OF TAX ACT

* REAFFIRMS AND EXTENDS TO 2022 LONG-TERM EARNINGS GROWTH EXPECTATION OF 4 TO 6 PERCENT OFF ORIGINAL 2017 MIDPOINT OF $4.60

* SAYS QTRLY ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE OPERATING REVENUES $5,097 MILLION VERSUS $4,936 MILLION - SEC FILING

* FOURTH QUARTER ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY A $231 MILLION BENEFIT RELATED TO THE TAX ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92, REVENUE VIEW $6.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.78 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 2017 RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY $597 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO THE TAX ACT & LOWER AFTER-TAX COSTS TO ACHIEVE THE PIEDMONT MERGER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: