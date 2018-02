Jan 31 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUKE ENERGY RENEWS CONTRACT WITH BIOMASS ENERGY PRODUCER IN NORTH CAROLINA

* DUKE ENERGY CORP - ‍RENEWED LONG-TERM POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH A 50-MEGAWATT BIOMASS FACILITY IN NORTH CAROLINA​

* DUKE ENERGY CORP - ‍ WILL BUY 100 PERCENT OF ENERGY AND ASSOCIATED RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATES FROM FACILITY IN NORTH CAROLINA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: