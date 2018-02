Jan 31 (Reuters) - Duke Realty Corp:

* DUKE REALTY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.30

* SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.30

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.33

* QTRLY SAME-PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 3.2 PERCENT