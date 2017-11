Nov 6 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc

* Duluth Holdings Inc - ‍amended its existing second amended and restated loan agreement dated as of October 7, 2016 - SEC filing ​

* Duluth Holdings - ‍amends to say it has increase maximum advance amount to $80 million for period November 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017​

* Duluth Holdings Inc - ‍amends to say it has ‍reduced maximum advance amount from $80 million to $60 million after December 31, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yAFFeP) Further company coverage: