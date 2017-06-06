FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Duluth Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.01
2017年6月6日 / 晚上8点16分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Duluth Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.01

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc:

* Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 sales $83.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.71

* Sees fy 2017 sales $455 million to $465 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Duluth Holdings Inc- in fiscal 2017, we now expect to open a total of 12 retail stores and one outlet store

* Duluth Holdings Inc - ‍company reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook​

* Fy earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $483.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

