BRIEF-Dun & Bradstreet Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $3.22

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet Corp:

* DUN & BRADSTREET REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 527.0 MILLION VERSUS. $517.1 MILLION

* ‍DECLARED INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.5225 PER SHARE, UP FROM COMPANY‘S PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.5025/SHARE​

* QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE $512.9 MILLION VERSUS $510.3 MILLION

* GAAP DILUTED EPS IN QUARTER INCLUDES A $2.12 NON-CASH CHARGE RELATED TO IMPACT OF 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.70​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.22

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.04, REVENUE VIEW $535.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: