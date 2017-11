BRIEF-Dun & Bradstreet reports Q3 EPS $1.45​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet Corp

* Dun & Bradstreet reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $352 million versus I/B/E/S view $428.8 million

* Qtrly ‍shr $1.45​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.79​

* Dun & bradstreet corp sees 2017 adjusted operating income growth of 1 pct to 3 pct​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍2017 adjusted earnings per share down 1 percent to 4 percent versus prior year​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S