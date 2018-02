Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dundee Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN PETROMAROC CORPORATION PLC

* DUNDEE CORP - ‍SOLD 200,000 COMMON SHARES OF PETROMAROC CORPORATION PLC​

* DUNDEE CORP - ‍CO SOLD SHARES OF PETROMAROC THROUGH ITS UNIT DUNDEE RESOURCES LIMITED​