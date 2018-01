BRIEF-Dundee Corporation Announces CEO Medical Leave And Appoints Jonathan Goodman Executive Chairman

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dundee Corp:

* DUNDEE CORP - BOARD HAS ALSO ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF VIRGINIA GAMBALE

* DUNDEE CORP - DAVID GOODMAN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CORPORATION

* DUNDEE CORP - ROBERT MCLEISH TO ASSUME ROLE OF INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR OF BOARD

* DUNDEE CORP - ‍DAVID GOODMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL BEGIN A MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE​

* DUNDEE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CEO MEDICAL LEAVE AND APPOINTS JONATHAN GOODMAN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN