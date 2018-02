BRIEF-Dundee Corporation Sells Shares In Diagnos Inc.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dundee Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DIAGNOS INC.

* DUNDEE CORP - ‍THROUGH ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, DUNDEE RESOURCES LIMITED, IT HAS SOLD 2 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF DIAGNOS INC​

* DUNDEE CORP - DUNDEE ACQUIRED SHARES OF DIAGNOS INC FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES ONLY

* DUNDEE CORP - AFTER TRANSACTION, DUNDEE OWNS 16.5 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 9.55 PERCENT INTEREST IN DIAGNOS INC ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS