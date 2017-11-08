FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dundee precious metals announces 2017 third quarter results and updated 2017 guidance
2017年11月8日 / 凌晨12点54分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Dundee precious metals announces 2017 third quarter results and updated 2017 guidance

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 third quarter results and updated 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says in quarter ‍produced 48,449 ounces of gold and 9.5 million pounds of copper​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says ‍guidance on 2017 production and sales for Chelopech has been further increased, while cost guidance has been reduced​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says ‍all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold(1) in Q3 of 2017 of $685 was $398 lower than corresponding period in 2016​

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc sees ‍FY all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold $715 -$785​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
