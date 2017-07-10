FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals says Chelopech expected to achieve upper end of 2017 production guidance
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月10日

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals says Chelopech expected to achieve upper end of 2017 production guidance

July 10 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017 production results

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Chelopech mine continues to perform better than expected with strong production in quarter

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says Chelopech is expected to achieve upper end of its 2017 production guidance

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Tsumeb also delivered improved operating performance and is on track to achieve its production guidance

* Dundee Precious Metals - "At Krumovgrad, construction of our gold project is proceeding well and we still expect production to begin in Q4 of 2018"

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - the smelter remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance with next ausmelt furnace relining not expected prior to 2018

* Sees 2017 ore milled from Chelopech of 2.0 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

