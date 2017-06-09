FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Dupont Fabros says implied value for Digital Realty deal is $64.32/share
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 上午10点40分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Dupont Fabros says implied value for Digital Realty deal is $64.32/share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Implied per share value for digital realty deal is $64.32/share - Presentation

* As part of Digital Realty deal, combined co's board to consist of digital realty's 10 existing directors & 2 of co's directors

* Digital Realty shareholders to own about 77 percent of outstanding shares of combined co, Dupont Fabros shareholders to own about 23 percent

* Co's operating partnership to be merged into subsidiary of Digital Realty's operating partnership, co's operating partnership to be surviving entity Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r2tnUy) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below