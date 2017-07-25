FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
BRIEF-Dupont says in agriculture segment, H2 North America farm-level income expected to be pressured
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点25分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Dupont says in agriculture segment, H2 North America farm-level income expected to be pressured

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Dupont - in agriculture segment, North America farm-level income is expected to continue to be pressured in H2 2017 - Presentation‍​

* Dupont - in nutrition & health, consumer demand for healthier products to result in continued probiotics growth, led by U.S. and Asia Pacific in H2 2017

* Dupont -in nutrition & health, for H2 sees continued portfolio impact due to sale of diagnostics business in 1Q‍​

* Dupont - in nutrition & health, soft market conditions in global packaged foods expected to continue in H2 2017

* Dupont - see moderate strength in key electronics & communications markets, primarily consumer electronics, semiconductors, photovoltaics in H2 2017

* Dupont - in protection solutions, expects military tenders to "remain unsteady, reflecting tender award delays and political uncertainty" for H2 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vVEyR2) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below