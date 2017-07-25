FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 天前
BRIEF-Dupont's Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点10分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Dupont's Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Dupont

* Dupont reports second-quarter and first-half results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $7.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.29 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍agriculture second-quarter 2017 operating earnings of $963 million increased $98 million, or 11 percent​

* Says ‍performance materials second-quarter 2017 operating earnings of $329 million increased $4 million, or 1 percent​

* Dupont - ‍merger of equals with Dow expected to close in August​

* Dupont - ‍Q2 included charges of $216 million associated with planned merger with Dow Chemical Company and related activities​

* Dupont - ‍Q2 included restructuring charges of $160 recorded in employee separation/asset related charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

