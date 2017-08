July 28 (Reuters) - Durect Corp

* Durect - ‍on July 24, Impax Laboratories provided notice to co, that Impax is terminating asset transfer and license agreement dated January 3, 2014​

* Durect Corp - termination returns to durect development and commercialization rights to Eladur(transdur)-bupivacaine) - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tQke7e) Further company coverage: