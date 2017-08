Aug 9 (Reuters) - DXC Technology Co-

* DXC delivers solid first quarter results with eps growth, ebit margin expansion and adjusted free cash flow growth

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $5.91 billion versus $1.93 billion Q2 2016

* Q2 revenue view $5.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: