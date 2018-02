Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dxc Technology Co:

* DXC TECHNOLOGY DELIVERS THIRD QUARTER GROWTH IN EARNINGS PER SHARE, MARGINS, AND CASH FLOW

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.68

* QUARTERLY REVENUES $6.2 BILLION VERSUS $1.92 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.98, REVENUE VIEW $6.18 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: