BRIEF-DYCOM INDUSTRIES Q1 ADJ NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc:

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR THE NEXT FISCAL QUARTER AND NEW DATE AND TIME FOR THE RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC - ‍CONTRACT REVENUES OF $756.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 28, 2017, COMPARED TO $799.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 29, 2016​

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES - ‍ON A GAAP BASIS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDING JANUARY 27, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $0.15 TO $0.27​

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES - ‍NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $0.24 TO $0.36 FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDING JANUARY 27, 2018​

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES - ‍CERTAIN DOCUMENTS CONTAINING ITS FINANCIAL INFORMATION WERE SUBJECT TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS AFTER MARKET CLOSED ON FRIDAY, NOV 17

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC - ‍CO‘S INVESTIGATION ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO FINANCIALS IS ONGOING AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED

* DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC - ‍EXPECTS TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDING JANUARY 27, 2018 TO RANGE FROM $645 MILLION TO $675 MILLION​