FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 中午12点27分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

* Q3-2017: Dynacor reports net income of US $1.2 m and additional partial debt repayment of $1.7m

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 sales fell 1.8 percent to $26.8 million

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc qtrly ‍gold production of 20,521 ounces compared to 19,131 ounces in q3-2016​

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - ‍as at September 30, 2017, total production amounts to 55,831 ounces of gold​

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - ‍confident co will meet its 2017 objectives​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below