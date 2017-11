Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp

* Dynatronics Corp says ‍net sales for quarter increased 56.8 percent to $12.8 million, compared to $8.2 million in same period of prior year - SEC filing ​

* Dynatronics Corp qtrly earnings per share $‍0.00​

* Dynatronics Corp - increase in qtrly sales was driven primarily by acquisition of Hausmann Industries, which contributed $4.7 million of revenue