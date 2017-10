Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp:

* Dynatronics announces strategic alliance partnership with Zimmer Medizinsysteme

* Dynatronics Corp - ‍has signed exclusive distribution agreement for United States with Zimmer Medizinsysteme GMBH for select therapy equipment​

* Dynatronics - ‍under deal terms , co will be the exclusive U.S. distributor for Zimmer’s thermopro, enpuls and optonpro products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: